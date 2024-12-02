Newcastle United defender Sven Botman is pushing to return to action before the end of the year following a double ACL injury blow.

Botman’s 2023-24 campaign was plagued by two ACL injuries, the second of which required surgery and has kept him out of action since March. As he heads into the ninth month of his recovery, the 24-year-old is back training with the first team and believes he will be back playing ‘soon’.

Botman shared images of himself training with his Newcastle teammates at Darsley Park last week with the caption: “Great to be out there with the team again. 𝙂𝙤 time soon!”

While Botman is back training, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has urged caution when asked for a return date for the defender.

“There's still a jump from training to playing so we still need to be patient with him again,” Howe told The Gazette.

“If we see him before the end of the year that would be a bonus, but we're probably looking at more January for him.”

Botman will be hoping to prove Howe’s claim of another month on the sidelines wrong and get back to playing before the new year.

Botman was part of a Newcastle defence that conceded just 33 Premier League goals in his debut season at the club. But injury issues ultimately derailed his second season and kept him out for the first half of the current campaign.

In two-and-a-half seasons at Newcastle since his £35million arrival from Lille, Botman has made 66 appearances for the club, scoring twice. Despite his limited first-team action over the past 18 months, Botman remains a popular figure at the club. His injury update on social media was met with several positive responses from his Magpies teammates.

Joe Willock commented: “My bro so happy to have you back out there.”

Emil Krafth, who was out for 14 months with an ACL injury between 2022 and 2023, wrote: “Yes bro.”

Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak also expressed their support with positive emoji reactions.