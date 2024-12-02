FA Cup third-round draw: Ball numbers, time & how to watch as Newcastle United, Man Utd & Sunderland enter
Newcastle reached the quarter-final of the FA Cup last season before being knocked out by Manchester City. The Magpies beat local rivals Sunderland 3-0 at the Stadium of Light in the third round last season before winning away at Fulham and Blackburn Rovers to reach the last eight.
Eddie Howe’s side are currently preparing for a Premier League match against league leaders Liverpool at St James’ Park on Wednesday night (7:30pm kick-off). Before that, they will discover who they will be playing in the FA Cup third round next month.
Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the FA Cup third-round draw including prizemoney and who Newcastle could face:
When is the FA Cup third-round draw?
The draw for the third round proper of the FA Cup will be held from 7pm GMT on Monday 2 December.
How can I watch the FA Cup third-round draw?
BBC Two will show the FA Cup draw from 7pm GMT with a live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer. The Shields Gazette will also bring you coverage on our social media channels and our website.
Which ball number are Newcastle United and could they draw rivals Sunderland again?
Newcastle are ball number 26 in the draw and there are other 63 teams they could be drawn against, including Sunderland (ball 38) once again. The third round sees Premier League and Championship sides enter the competition alongside the remaining 12 League One, six League Two and two non-league sides remaining.
National League sides Dagenham & Redbridge and Tamworth are the two non-league sides remaining in the competition.
FA Cup third-round ball numbers in full:
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Blackburn Rovers
5. Brentford
6. Brighton & Hove Albion
7. Bristol City
8. Burnley
9. Cardiff City
10. Chelsea
11. Coventry City
12. Crystal Palace
13. Derby County
14. Everton
15. Fulham
16. Hull City
17. Ipswich Town
18. Leeds United
19. Leicester City
20. Liverpool
21. Luton Town
22. Manchester City
24. Middlesbrough
25. Millwall
26. Newcastle United
27. Norwich City
28. Nottingham Forest
29. Oxford United
30. Plymouth Argyle
31. Portsmouth
32. Preston North End
33. Queens Park Rangers
34. Sheffield United
35. Sheffield Wednesday
36. Southampton
37. Stoke City
38. Sunderland
39. Swansea City
40. Tottenham Hotspur
41. Watford
42. West Bromwich Albion
43. West Ham United
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Salford City
46. Charlton Athletic
47. Exeter City
48. Leyton Orient
49. Bristol Rovers
50. Dagenham & Redbridge
51. Accrington Stanley
52. Lincoln City
53. Tamworth
54. Birmingham City
55. Mansfield Town
56. Peterborough United
57. Stockport County
58. Wycombe Wanderers
59. Morecambe
60. Bromley
61. Doncaster Rovers
62. Reading
63. Harrogate Town
64. Wigan Athletic
How much prize money money could Newcastle make from the FA Cup?
Newcastle will earn £115,000 should they progress from their third-round tie. The winners of the competition could earn up to £3,910,000 in prize money.
Third round proper winners: £115,000
Third round proper losers: £25,000
Fourth round proper winners: £120,000
Fifth round proper winners: £225,000
Quarter-final winners: £450,000
Semi-final winners: £1,000,000
Semi-final losers: £500,000
Final runners-up: £1,000,000
Final winners: £2,000,000
The winners of the FA Cup also qualify for next season’s Europa League, something Newcastle found out the hard way as Manchester United’s victory saw them miss out on European qualification last season.
When will the ties be played?
The third-round ties will be played between Friday 10 January 2025 and Monday 13 January 2025.
The main dates for the remaining rounds are as follows:
Third Round Proper: Saturday 11 January 2025
Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 8 February 2025
Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 1 March 2025
Quarter Final: Saturday 29 March 2025
Semi Final - Saturday 26 April 2025
Final: Saturday 17 May 2025
