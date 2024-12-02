Newcastle United will enter the FA Cup third-round draw on Monday evening.

Newcastle reached the quarter-final of the FA Cup last season before being knocked out by Manchester City. The Magpies beat local rivals Sunderland 3-0 at the Stadium of Light in the third round last season before winning away at Fulham and Blackburn Rovers to reach the last eight.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently preparing for a Premier League match against league leaders Liverpool at St James’ Park on Wednesday night (7:30pm kick-off). Before that, they will discover who they will be playing in the FA Cup third round next month.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know about the FA Cup third-round draw including prizemoney and who Newcastle could face:

When is the FA Cup third-round draw?

The draw for the third round proper of the FA Cup will be held from 7pm GMT on Monday 2 December.

How can I watch the FA Cup third-round draw?

BBC Two will show the FA Cup draw from 7pm GMT with a live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer. The Shields Gazette will also bring you coverage on our social media channels and our website.

Which ball number are Newcastle United and could they draw rivals Sunderland again?

Newcastle are ball number 26 in the draw and there are other 63 teams they could be drawn against, including Sunderland (ball 38) once again. The third round sees Premier League and Championship sides enter the competition alongside the remaining 12 League One, six League Two and two non-league sides remaining.

National League sides Dagenham & Redbridge and Tamworth are the two non-league sides remaining in the competition.

FA Cup third-round ball numbers in full:

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Blackburn Rovers

5. Brentford

6. Brighton & Hove Albion

7. Bristol City

8. Burnley

9. Cardiff City

10. Chelsea

11. Coventry City

12. Crystal Palace

13. Derby County

14. Everton

15. Fulham

16. Hull City

17. Ipswich Town

18. Leeds United

19. Leicester City

20. Liverpool

21. Luton Town

22. Manchester City

24. Middlesbrough

25. Millwall

27. Norwich City

28. Nottingham Forest

29. Oxford United

30. Plymouth Argyle

31. Portsmouth

32. Preston North End

33. Queens Park Rangers

34. Sheffield United

35. Sheffield Wednesday

36. Southampton

37. Stoke City

38. Sunderland

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Salford City

46. Charlton Athletic

47. Exeter City

48. Leyton Orient

49. Bristol Rovers

50. Dagenham & Redbridge

51. Accrington Stanley

52. Lincoln City

53. Tamworth

54. Birmingham City

55. Mansfield Town

56. Peterborough United

57. Stockport County

58. Wycombe Wanderers

59. Morecambe

60. Bromley

61. Doncaster Rovers

62. Reading

63. Harrogate Town

64. Wigan Athletic

How much prize money money could Newcastle make from the FA Cup?

Newcastle will earn £115,000 should they progress from their third-round tie. The winners of the competition could earn up to £3,910,000 in prize money.

Third round proper winners: £115,000

Third round proper losers: £25,000

Fourth round proper winners: £120,000

Fifth round proper winners: £225,000

Quarter-final winners: £450,000

Semi-final winners: £1,000,000

Semi-final losers: £500,000

Final runners-up: £1,000,000

Final winners: £2,000,000

The winners of the FA Cup also qualify for next season’s Europa League, something Newcastle found out the hard way as Manchester United’s victory saw them miss out on European qualification last season.

When will the ties be played?

The third-round ties will be played between Friday 10 January 2025 and Monday 13 January 2025.

The main dates for the remaining rounds are as follows:

Third Round Proper: Saturday 11 January 2025

Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 8 February 2025

Fifth Round Proper: Saturday 1 March 2025

Quarter Final: Saturday 29 March 2025

Semi Final - Saturday 26 April 2025

Final: Saturday 17 May 2025