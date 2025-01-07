Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium tonight but will be without two of their key players through suspension.

Newcastle United head to the Emirates Stadium without both Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes through suspension. The pair were both shown yellow cards during their win over Brentford in the last round and will sit out the clash with the Gunners with a one-match ban.

The Magpies were able to cope without Schar at the weekend as he missed their win over Tottenham Hotspur after picking up five Premier League bookings. However, they do not have a good record without Guimaraes having failed to win any of the seven matches he has missed since making his debut for the club back in January 2022.

Named team captain at the beginning of the season, Guimaraes has played a vital role both on and off the pitch this campaign and alongside Sandro Tonali and Joelinton has been part of a midfield three that have helped transform their fortunes on the pitch in recent weeks. A regular on social media on matchdays, Guimaraes again posted an update ahead of their trip to the Emirates Stadium this morning.

However, unlike normal where he would post a matchday graphic, Guimaraes posted a picture of his locker at Newcastle United’s training ground alongside the caption ‘Morning’ with a sad face emoji.

Following their win against Spurs on Saturday, Guimaraes admitted he was ‘sad’ about the prospect of missing the clash against Mikel Arteta’s side, telling NUFC TV: “It is very good for the confidence. I am a little bit sad that I will not be able to make the game but I will support the team as a Geordie now and hopefully we can get a good score because the first leg is very important for the second one.

“The confidence is higher, we are in a good moment so I am hopeful we can go there and get a win.”

Guimaraes and Schar will be available for Newcastle’s FA Cup clash against Bromley on Saturday and their Premier League match against Vitor Pereira’s Wolves next Wednesday.