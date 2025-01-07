Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United head to the Emirates Stadium tonight as one of the in-form teams - with Alexander Isak on the very top of his game.

The Swedish international has scored in seven successive Premier League matches and has netted 13 times in his last 14 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies. Isak’s form has helped catapult Newcastle United into 5th place in the Premier League and with him on the pitch, Newcastle will always feel they have a chance of scoring a priceless goal at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

However, this form has also brought with it huge attention and speculation surrounding his future at the club with tonight’s opponents among the clubs reportedly interested in signing Isak. The Gunners don’t have a striker on Isak’s level at the club with many pundits, including Paul Merson and Jamie Carragher in recent times, urging Mikel Arteta’s side to go all-out for Isak as the missing piece in the puzzle.

However, the 25-year-old has continually stated his loyalty to Newcastle United and will head to north London tonight aiming to secure a positive result that his side can take back to St James’ Park ahead of the second-leg on February 5. Ahead of tonight’s game, Arteta was asked about Isak and the dangers he poses to his side.

“He’s a top player in top form scoring a lot of goals,” Arteta responded, “and we try to minimise the strength of the opposition. That’s a big part of the plan when we’re playing any opponent.”

Isak netted the winning goal when the two sides met in the Premier League at St James’ Park back in November.