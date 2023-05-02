Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Lyon in January 2022 with the club sitting in the Premier League relegation zone. So when the Brazilian started talking about playing for Newcastle in the Champions League in his very first interview, people were rightly surprised given the club looked more likely to be heading for the Championship at the time.

“I believe in the project,” Guimaraes said shortly after his arrival at Newcastle last year. “I believe in everything [the owners] spoke to me about, and I’m really happy to be a part of this project.

“In the seasons coming, the objective is to be in the Champions League – and eventually to win the Champions League.

“We’re definitely going to be a club that is going to be a big power in world football. This is a historic club with a great tradition and a beautiful history. I have no doubts about my decision to come to Newcastle.”

Guimaraes admitted he was called ‘crazy’ for speaking so ambitiously about a side who, at the time, sat in the Premier League relegation zone. Speaking exclusively to The Gazette ahead of the 2022-23 season, Guimaraes reiterated his ambitions for the upcoming campaign.

“I’m hoping next season we can look at the Europa League and I want to play in the Champions League here, but we’ll take things step by step,” he said after The Magpies had just secured an 11th place finish against the odds.

After helping The Magpies stay in the Premier League last season, Guimaraes has played a key role in getting the club back into European contention in his first full season on Tyneside. With five games to go, Newcastle have already secured a top seven finish and European football for next season and are closing in on Champions League qualification.

United are currently nine points inside the top four heading into the final month of the 2022-23 campaign. It seems Guimaraes saw potential in Newcastle at a far earlier stage than most others.

Though now the club are sitting third in the Premier League, even he admits the progress has been quicker than expected.

“The progress has happened too quickly, but like I’ve said, I want to put my name in the club’s story and I think we are heading in the right way,” the 25-year-old said. “There is still so much to come but I think everyone is proud about what we’re doing here.

He added: “The best thing that has happened in my life I think was to join Newcastle. I’m so happy here and I’m living my dream here.

“I’ve been playing very, very well since I signed for the club and I think the job of the guys and the manager are making me happy here, making my family happy and making my dreams.

“In my first interview I think I said I would like to play in the Champions League in this [Newcastle] shirt and people said I was ‘crazy’ because we were fighting for relegation.

