News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
4 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
4 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
6 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
6 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
7 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Bruno Guimaraes’ ‘crazy’ Newcastle United claim could come true ‘too quickly’

Since Bruno Guimaraes first arrived at Newcastle United, he hasn’t been shy to state his ambitions at the club.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:57 BST- 3 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 19:04 BST

Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Lyon in January 2022 with the club sitting in the Premier League relegation zone. So when the Brazilian started talking about playing for Newcastle in the Champions League in his very first interview, people were rightly surprised given the club looked more likely to be heading for the Championship at the time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I believe in the project,” Guimaraes said shortly after his arrival at Newcastle last year. “I believe in everything [the owners] spoke to me about, and I’m really happy to be a part of this project.

“In the seasons coming, the objective is to be in the Champions League – and eventually to win the Champions League.

Most Popular

“We’re definitely going to be a club that is going to be a big power in world football. This is a historic club with a great tradition and a beautiful history. I have no doubts about my decision to come to Newcastle.”

Guimaraes admitted he was called ‘crazy’ for speaking so ambitiously about a side who, at the time, sat in the Premier League relegation zone. Speaking exclusively to The Gazette ahead of the 2022-23 season, Guimaraes reiterated his ambitions for the upcoming campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m hoping next season we can look at the Europa League and I want to play in the Champions League here, but we’ll take things step by step,” he said after The Magpies had just secured an 11th place finish against the odds.

After helping The Magpies stay in the Premier League last season, Guimaraes has played a key role in getting the club back into European contention in his first full season on Tyneside. With five games to go, Newcastle have already secured a top seven finish and European football for next season and are closing in on Champions League qualification.

United are currently nine points inside the top four heading into the final month of the 2022-23 campaign. It seems Guimaraes saw potential in Newcastle at a far earlier stage than most others.

Though now the club are sitting third in the Premier League, even he admits the progress has been quicker than expected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The progress has happened too quickly, but like I’ve said, I want to put my name in the club’s story and I think we are heading in the right way,” the 25-year-old said. “There is still so much to come but I think everyone is proud about what we’re doing here.

He added: “The best thing that has happened in my life I think was to join Newcastle. I’m so happy here and I’m living my dream here.

“I’ve been playing very, very well since I signed for the club and I think the job of the guys and the manager are making me happy here, making my family happy and making my dreams.

“In my first interview I think I said I would like to play in the Champions League in this [Newcastle] shirt and people said I was ‘crazy’ because we were fighting for relegation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They were like ‘this guy is so ambitious,’ yeah, I’m ambitious and I will keep being ambitious because it’s my life. I’m proud of what I’m doing here.”

Related topics:Champions LeaguePremier LeaguePeople