Bruno Guimaraes provides three-word Newcastle United update after Dubai training

Newcastle flew out to Dubai following last Friday’s 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest for a warm weather training camp during the international break. Ahead of the training sessions, The Magpies players were given a few days off to rest and recuperate.

Guimaraes, who missed out on a call-up to the Brazil national team, travelled to the Maldives with his partner, Ana Lidia Martins, via Dubai. Meanwhile, Joelinton returned to Brazil to visit friends and family before rejoining the squad in the United Arab Emirates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a few days training in temperatures around 30°C, the Newcastle players travelled back to England on Friday – as confirmed by Guimaraes on his Instagram account.

The 25-year-old midfielder posted a photo of himself, Joelinton and kitman Neil Stoker on the club’s chartered flight along with the caption: “Back to home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle now have over a week to prepare for their return to Premier League action against Manchester United at St James’ Park on April 2 (4:30pm kick-off).

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on March 12, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Reflecting on the trip, head coach Eddie Howe told NUFC TV: “We’ve enjoyed some good training. The lads have been excellent in their attitude. It’s been a smaller group with some on international duty but I’ve been really pleased with what the lads have produced.