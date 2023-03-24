News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
1 hour ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
2 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
4 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
4 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
15 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child

Bruno Guimaraes provides three-word Newcastle United update after Dubai training

Bruno Guimaraes enjoyed a short break before rejoining the Newcastle United squad in Dubai this week.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:20 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 11:22 GMT

Newcastle flew out to Dubai following last Friday’s 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest for a warm weather training camp during the international break. Ahead of the training sessions, The Magpies players were given a few days off to rest and recuperate.

Guimaraes, who missed out on a call-up to the Brazil national team, travelled to the Maldives with his partner, Ana Lidia Martins, via Dubai. Meanwhile, Joelinton returned to Brazil to visit friends and family before rejoining the squad in the United Arab Emirates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After a few days training in temperatures around 30°C, the Newcastle players travelled back to England on Friday – as confirmed by Guimaraes on his Instagram account.

Most Popular

The 25-year-old midfielder posted a photo of himself, Joelinton and kitman Neil Stoker on the club’s chartered flight along with the caption: “Back to home.”

Read More
Darren Eales given new Newcastle United project as Premier League chief Richard ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle now have over a week to prepare for their return to Premier League action against Manchester United at St James’ Park on April 2 (4:30pm kick-off).

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on March 12, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on March 12, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United acknowledges the fans following the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on March 12, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Reflecting on the trip, head coach Eddie Howe told NUFC TV: “We’ve enjoyed some good training. The lads have been excellent in their attitude. It’s been a smaller group with some on international duty but I’ve been really pleased with what the lads have produced.

“Initially, early in the week, there was a bit of relaxation for the players. As always with international breaks, you can’t keep them going the full time. It’s been a busy spell of games so this was a chance to enjoy the sun and each other in a different way.”

JoelintonNottingham ForestBrazilManchester United