Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bruno Guimaraes’ £100million release clause at Newcastle United expires at midnight tonight (June 24).

The 26-year-old signed a new contract at Newcastle last year which included a time-sensitive release clause that could be triggered between May and June 2024. Guimaraes has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

City were understood to be considering triggering the release clause while PSG distanced themselves from a deal. Arsenal remain interested in the midfielder but have decided not to trigger the release £100million clause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with the reported deadline approaching, it is growing increasingly likely Manchester City will follow suit.

Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Lyon for £40million in 2022 and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals. Once the deadline for Guimaraes’ release clause passes, Newcastle will regain control of negotiating a fee with any interested clubs. The Gazette understands The Magpies plan on keeping hold of the Brazilian this summer despite failing to qualify for Europe.

However, the club do need to raise transfer funds this summer through the sale of players. Yankuba Minteh is the most likely player to leave this summer without making an appearance for the club.

The 19-year-old has attracted plenty of interest from clubs across Europe with Ligue 1 side Lyon in talks regarding a deal. Premier League club Everton were understood to be interested in the winger with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin heading in the opposite direction.