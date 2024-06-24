Dominic Calvert-Lewin twist as Newcastle United double transfer decision made with Everton
Newcastle were understood to be pushing to agree a double deal with Everton that would have seen Calvert-Lewin join the club and 19-year-old winger Yankuba Minteh move to Goodison Park. The transfers would have helped both clubs satisfy Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules with pressure to raise transfer funds before the financial deadline on June 30.
But Newcastle are no longer pursuing a move to sign Calvert-Lewin, according to Sky Sports. The striker had been valued at around £40million by Everton and was understood to be open to joining Newcastle.
The collapse of a potential move for Calvert-Lewin effectively ends Minteh’s hopes of heading in the opposite direction. The 19-year-old’s ambition is to remain in the Premier League but may now have to assess his options elsewhere.
French side Lyon have a strong interest in the player having made contact over the weekend. Borussia Dortmund, AS Roma and Marseille have also been linked.
Newcastle bought Minteh from Odense last summer for around £7million before loaning him out to Feyenoord. After the teenager’s successful spell in Rotterdam, Newcastle would be set to make a significant profit should they choose to sell him this summer.
As Newcastle distance themselves from a deal with Everton for Calvert-Lewin, Serie A giant AC Milan have emerged as a potential destination. According to Mail Online, AC Milan are eyeing the 27-year-old to add to their current English contingent of Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
