Bruno Guimaraes £100m Newcastle United release clause 'active' amid Arsenal & Man City interest
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bruno Guimaraes’ £100million release clause at Newcastle United can now be triggered.
The Brazilian midfielder signed a new contract at Newcastle last year which runs until June 2028 and includes a time-sensitive £100million release clause. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Guimaraes’ release clause can be triggered by clubs from the last week in May until the beginning of the last week in June.
After that, Newcastle will be in control of Guimaraes’ price tag. This is amid transfer interest from the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.
The 26-year-old has been in impressive form for Newcastle since joining the club from Lyon for £40million in January 2022. Guimaraes has scored 17 goals in 107 appearances for Newcastle, including the club’s record 102nd and final goal of the 2023-24 campaign.
While Newcastle want to keep hold of Guimaraes this summer, the time-sensitive release clause does protect the club in some aspects. It allows time to reinvest into the squad before the new competitive season starts while also generating a significant profit to be taken into account for this season’s PSR calculations.
The release clause is now active after Newcastle missed out on European qualification due to Manchester United winning the FA Cup. The Magpies are only the second Premier League side in the last 10 years to finish in the top seven and miss out on European football.
Of the 32 teams that competed in the 2023-24 Champions League, Newcastle are one of five that won’t compete in any European competition next season along with Union Berlin, Napoli, Sevilla and Royal Antwerp.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.