Southampton's 'squeeze more money' claim could hit Newcastle United and Liverpool transfer plans
Premier League newcomers Southampton could be set to hand a blow to Newcastle United’s summer transfer plans.
The Saints will return to the top tier next season after they claimed a narrow win in Sunday’s Championship play-off final clash with Leeds United. A goal from former Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong was the difference between the two sides as Russell Martin’s men celebrated promotion in front of over 85,000 supporters at Wembley Stadium.
The Saints are believed to have already started planning for life in the top flight and the future of Magpies outcast Ryan Fraser is now set to be resolved after he enjoyed a successful season-long loan spell on the south coast. However, it is the future of a player that could have moved into opposite direction that was questioned in the aftermath of the Wembley win.
Newcastle are hoping to boost their goalkeeping ranks during the summer transfer window as former Liverpool stopper Loris Karius is set to depart when his current contract comes to an end next month and a decision will be taken on Martin Dubravka as he enters the final 12 months of his deal at St James Park. One player that will stick around is Mark Gillespie after the former Motherwell and Carlisle United stopper penned a 12-month extension to his contract in recent weeks.
With United set to be pursuing a deal for Valencia’s Georgian international Giorgi Mamardashvili as they look to provide competition for Nick Pope, there has been speculation suggesting a move for Southampton veteran Alex McCarthy was also in the offing. The 34-year-old stopper has also been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks as he approaches the final weeks of his current contract with the Saints.
However, after watching McCarthy help his side to promotion by keeping a clean sheet at Wembley, Saints boss Martin has admitted he would like to retain the services of the former QPR keeper and will be pressing the Saints hierarchy to offer him a new deal.
Speaking to the Southern Daily Echo after Sunday’s win, Martin said: “I know that there will be offers for all of them and probably offers that will pay them more than we can. Hopefully the feeling they have and all that stuff will outweigh financial gain but maybe there'll be other things about it too.
“Big Al, I guess I'm a bit of an idiot for not playing a bit sooner but I think we have such a brilliant goalkeeping department here with Gavin (Bazunu) and Joe (Lumley) as well. I'm so pleased for Al that it finished in this way. As I said, maybe it was meant to happen that he came into the team at some point. He's been immense since he came in so we'll try and keep Al as well and we'll keep our fingers crossed. It's my job now to try and squeeze more money out of Phil (Parsons, CEO) and the board and everyone and see where it takes us.”
