Trio Newcastle United sold for £43m called-up to Spain squad ahead of Euro 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Spain Euro 2024 squad: Three former Newcastle United players have been named in Luis de la Fuente squad for the upcoming tournament in Germany.

Three former Newcastle United players have been tasked with helping Spain win the European Championships for a record fourth time this summer.

Joselu and Mikel Merino have been regulars in recent Spain squads while Real Betis forward Ayoze Perez has been called-up for the first time ahead of the tournament. All three players represented Newcastle during the 2017-18 season under Rafael Benitez.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perez joined Newcastle as a youngster in 2014 and went on to make 195 appearances for the club, scoring 48 goals before joining Leicester City for £30million in 2019. He was released by The Foxes last summer and joined Real Betis on a free transfer, earning his first Spain call-up at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Joselu has enjoyed a career revival since leaving Newcastle and returning to Spain. The 34-year-old has scored five times in 10 caps for Spain and is currently preparing for the Champions League final with Real Madrid as he hopes to extend his 18-goal tally for the season.

Joselu scored a late brace against Bayern Munich in the semi-final to see Real secure a place in the final as they eye a record-extending 15th Champions League/European Cup trophy.

27-year-old midfielder Merino is often viewed as ‘one that got away’ for Newcastle after an impressive start to his career on Tyneside following his arrival from Borussia Dortmund. He was subsequently sold to Real Sociedad for around £10million but is now one of Spain’s top-performing midfielders, earning 20 caps for the national team.