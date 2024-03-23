Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are facing a crucial summer after a largely underwhelming season so far.

The 2023-24 campaign looked so promising for The Magpies as they returned to the Champions League after a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season. But a busy fixture schedule and numerous injury issues has taken its toll on Newcastle this season as they have exited all cup competitions and currently sit 10th in the Premier League table heading into the final 10 games.

Eddie Howe's side still have a chance of salvaging European football for next season should they end the campaign well. A top-eight finish could be enough to secure at least Europa Conference League football for next season.

But some big decisions will have to be made on the transfer front as the club battles Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules while trying to remain competitive at the top end of the table.

Here, we answer some key questions heading into the summer transfer window...

Will Newcastle United have money to spend this summer?

Simply put, yes - but they will have to be careful unless they were to sell a big player.

Newcastle's transfer budget will be boosted this summer by the incoming kit partnership with Adidas which is understood to be worth around £40million per-season. Paired with the £25million per-season from the Sela sponsorship, additional commercial deals such as Noon.com as well as prize money from the Premier League and Champions League, Newcastle's revenue is set to increase significantly which should provide some added freedom to spend in the transfer market.

But with the club having gone over budget in previous windows and already agreeing to pay £28million to Chelsea for 19-year-old Lewis Hall, a reasonable portion of the club's transfer budget has already been spent before the summer window opens on June 14.

Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall is set to join the club permanently in the summer.

It has been suggested that the club may need to sell players for large transfer fees in order to truly unlock the ability to spend money in the same manner as their 'big six' rivals. Transfer revenue generated by the club can be spent on new signings and amortised over the length of the player's contract, meaning £50million in profit from player sales could unlock £200million worth of spending if amortised over a four-year period and still be compliant with PSR.

And a big money sale is not out of the question for Newcastle this summer.

What about Bruno Guimaraes' release clause?

Bruno Guimaraes signed a new contract at Newcastle earlier this season until June 2028. The contract includes a £100million release clause which may get alarm bells ringing given the reported interest in the player and some of the transfer fees in football these days.

Guimaraes insists he's happy at Newcastle despite obvious frustration with the way in which this season has unfolded. He has been linked with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain since his arrival at Newcastle from Lyon in 2022.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from the club this summer with a host of clubs interested in his services.

While selling Guimaraes would certainly unlock a lot of spending power for Newcastle, it wouldn't be seriously considered unless it is taken out of their hands by a club triggering the player's release clause.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are unlikely to pay £100million for the player this summer. While Premier League clubs might be able to afford such a fee, we understand the release clause only applies to specific clubs outside of England.

Which leaves Paris Saint-Germain...

What deals are set to be done?

Newcastle's priority as things stand is not about bringing a player in, but about keeping a key player at the club. The club want to resolve Joelinton's contract situation before the transfer window opens and get the Brazilian tied down to a new long-term deal.

Joelinton's contract expires next summer and wants a new deal that would put him amongst the highest earners at the club. All parties are understood to be keen to reach an agreement, but Newcastle would consider selling the player this summer if that is not reached.

In a PSR world, the club simply cannot risk losing a valuable asset for nothing next year.

Lewis Hall's deal will be made permanent as per the terms of his loan move from Chelsea. Although subject to performance-related criteria, we understand the obligation to buy clause will almost certainly be triggered this summer.

But what the future holds for all after that is still uncertain after just one Premier League start so far this campaign. Another loan move for the teenager is not out of the question.

Lloyd Kelly is on Newcastle United's radar.

Elsewhere in the squad, Sven Botman's ACL injury has ruled the centre-back out until late 2024 and sharpened focus on the need for defensive reinforcements this summer. Newcastle were likely to look at defensive options this summer regardless of Botman's injury situation with the club conceding 48 goals in 28 league matches so far this season.

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has been on Newcastle's radar for some time but the club are reluctant to meet the £40million asking price for the player. AFC Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly is a player liked by Eddie Howe and is set to be available on a free transfer this summer.