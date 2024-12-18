Newcastle United face Brentford in the Carabao Cup at St James’ Park tonight.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United host Brentford at St James’ Park and are just 90 minutes away from a Carabao Cup semi-final. However, memories of their defeat against the Bees less than a fortnight ago will be fresh in their minds as they attempt to go one step further than they managed last season when they were beaten on penalties by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Eddie Howe’s side have defeated Nottingham Forest, AFC Wimbledon and Chelsea to reach this stage of the competition, whilst the Bees have beaten Colchester, Leyton Orient and Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Newcastle United v Brentford:

When is Newcastle United v Brentford?

The Carabao Cup quarter-final between Newcastle United and Brentford kicks-off at 7:45pm at St James’ Park. Sam Barrott will referee the match - his first Magpies game in over a year.

Will VAR be used in the match between Newcastle United and Brentford?

No, VAR will not be used in tonight’s game. VAR in the Carabao Cup is only used in the semi-finals and final.

Is Newcastle United v Brentford on TV?

Yes, Newcastle United’s clash with Brentford will be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom. All Carabao Cup games this season will be shown live on TV with Sky Sports + broadcasting tonight’s clash at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio 5 Live will have full radio commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James’ Park online and on our social media channels.

What happens if Newcastle United v Brentford ends in a draw?

If the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes, the tie will head straight to penalties without a period of extra time. The Magpies defeated Forest on penalties in this competition in August whilst Brentford needed penalties to see off Sheffield Wednesday in the last round.

What’s the latest Newcastle United injury news?

Nick Pope and Callum Wilson will miss out tonight having been ruled-out for four weeks and two months respectively. Sean Longstaff is also suspended having picked up bookings in the previous two rounds.