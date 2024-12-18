Lewis Miley is pushing to get back into the Newcastle United first-team after working on his fitness with the Under-21s.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miley played 45 minutes in Newcastle Under-21s’ 3-2 Premier League 2 victory over Chelsea at Whitley Park on Monday night. It was the 18-year-old midfielder’s third successive Under-21s appearance after nine months without a significant first-team appearance.

Miley has just one Carabao Cup stoppage time substitute outing, also against Chelsea, to his name at first-team level so far this season and is itching to get back into first-team action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pre-planned 45 minutes against Chelsea Under-21s was due to Miley’s return to the matchday squad against Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night (7:45pm kick-off). It’s been over a month since Miley was last involved in a first-team matchday squad for Newcastle.

But when asked if he expected to be involved in the match, the youngster remained tight-lipped.

“I can't really say, I'm actually not too sure yet,” he said. “Into training tomorrow and I'll find out then.

"I am feeling really good now, obviously. I've played a few games for the Under-21s now, just picking my fitness up. I've been out a while, so it's going to be back out on the pitch and hopefully get some minutes to the first team soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe later confirmed Miley would be part of the squad in his pre-match press conference.

Miley made 26 first-team appearances for Newcastle last season including three in the Champions League. Monday’s match also marked exactly a year since Miley became The Magpies’ youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer when he found the net at the Gallowgate End in a 3-0 home win over Fulham.

Lewis Miley celebrates scoring for Newcastle United. | AFP via Getty Images

“It was obviously a real high in my career and something I've dreamt of since I was a boy,” Miley said. “I think it's been tough going from playing so many minutes to being out for a while.

“It's been frustrating, obviously. While I've been out, I've just been trying to focus on different things like the gym and stuff to get stronger and stuff, which I think has helped, obviously, being on the pitch and stuff back now. That was probably the only positive, really, but it's been a frustrating few months for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel like I'm training really well and obviously getting my match fitness again and playing really well. I think that's really helping me at the minute. So hopefully it's a short amount of time [until first-team return], really."

While Miley featured regularly last season as part of a depleted Newcastle side due to injury, this season is quite different. The return of Sandro Tonali from a ban as well as Joe Willock and Joelinton from long-term injuries has seen Miley fall down the midfield pecking order during his absence.

But Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has insisted Miley would get a run in the first-team at some stage this season, describing him as an ‘unbelievable athlete’.

“It's a really talented squad and the manager has said to work for my chance,” Miley added. “I think that's about it, really. Just building my fitness up again and then getting back into the first team, really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it's good for all of us to be fair having that competition around, it'll make us all better players. Playing with each other we'll get better because we've got some much quality around the team now.”