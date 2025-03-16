It’s Carabao Cup final weekend for Newcastle United and Liverpool and there’s one question on many Newcastle supporter’s lips.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Bruno Guimaraes be dying his hair blonde for the Carabao Cup final? Okay, maybe that’s not the question on everyone’s lips but the Brazilian has a habit of dying his hair for big games, as does his compatriot and Newcastle team-mate Joelinton.

Guimaraes last dyed his hair ahead of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash against Brentford back in December. Now his hair has returned to its natural dark colour, the Newcastle captain was asked whether he would be bringing back the blonde look for the Carabao Cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he was quick to respond: “No, no, not this time.Yeah, normal [hair], normal one, let's see this time if I get more lucky!”

He added after being asked whether it was a decision made by head coach Eddie Howe: “No, my decision.”

Bruno Guimaraes set to lead Newcastle United out at Wembley Stadium v Liverpool

Guimaraes previously dyed his hair for the 2023 Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium but Newcastle ended up losing the match 2-0. On Sunday, they return to Wembley to face Liverpool (4:30pm kick-off) looking to end a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy with Guimaraes set to lead the side out as captain.

“I think we're more relaxed than the fans, but we know exactly what it means to them,” Guimaraes said. “It's a long time. For us, we have been together for three years, and we have seen this opportunity as a big one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But from the point of view of the fans, we know it's a World Cup final, because it's a long, long time. We want to make everyone in the city happy.

“We have our targets as well. It's going to be a good game with two teams. We have to play our game, nothing different, and hopefully everything is going to be good for us.

“Sometimes when you lose you don't remember many things about the game, but I think now we have more confidence, we have different players.

“What I can say is our confidence is very high at the moment, because it's a good opportunity to make history together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just want to make thousands and thousands of Geordies happy. We know football sometimes can affect you in every way, but my message is stay positive, we're going to do our best to get this trophy back to the city.”

Newcastle United team news v Liverpool

Newcastle picked up no fresh injury concerns during Monday’s 1-0 win at West Ham United but the past week has seen Sven Botman and Lewis Hall undergo injury surgery to sideline them for an extended period. Jamaal Lascelles also remains out with an ACL injury and Anthony Gordon is suspended following his red card against Brighton.

Assessing the fitness of his squad, head coach Eddie Howe said: “Yes, well of course the long-term now, so Lewis Hall recovering after his operation, Sven recovering after his operation, Jamal still making progress to come back, Anthony suspended, apart from that we hope to have a full squad.”

Newcastle called up 20-year-old striker Ben Parkinson to training ahead of Sunday’s final. The Under-21s forward made his competitive debut for The Magpies last season but missed the first two months of 2025 due to injury.

He is likely to be handed a place on the bench on Sunday as a result of the recent injury blows.