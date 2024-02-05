'Bro' - Bruno Guimaraes heartfelt response to classy Newcastle United message from Allan Saint-Maximin
Newcastle United 4-4 Luton Town: Allan Saint-Maximin has had his say on Bruno Guimaraes' assist for Kieran Trippier.
Allan Saint-Maximin took to social media to praise his former Newcastle United team-mate Bruno Guimaraes following Saturday's 4-4 draw with Luton Town at St James' Park.
With Newcastle trailing 4-2, Guimaraes' trivela cross set-up Kieran Trippier to volley the hosts back into the game. Harvey Barnes equalised shortly after as the points were shared on Tyneside.
After the match, Saint-Maximin took to Instagram to share a replay of Guimaraes' assist and Trippier's goal along with the caption: "What a player."
While the winger could have been talking about both Trippier and Guimaraes, the latter replied to Saint-Maximin: "Miss you every day bro."
Saint-Maximin was sold by Newcastle to Al Ahli last summer for £22million. The Frenchman is The Magpies most expensive player sale since the 2021 takeover.
"When you look back at the history of what he’s done for Newcastle, he’s been incredible," said Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe following the winger's departure.
"I think during the dark times he was a beacon of light really at times where he offered hope for supporters and everyone connected with the club.
“He’s going to be a big miss, I think he was popular in the dressing room, very popular with the supporters and I had a really good relationship with him as well.”
Saint-Maximin made 124 appearances for Newcastle after joining from Nice in 2019, scoring 13 goals and assisting 21. Since switching to the Saudi Pro League, the 26-year-old has made 19 appearances, scoring three goals and assisting eight.
Meanwhile, Guimaraes has continued to play a key role at Newcastle. The Brazilian signed a new contract earlier this season which runs until 2028.