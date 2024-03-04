Bruno Guimaraes sends five-word message after major Newcastle United injury boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joe Willock started only his second Premier League match for Newcastle United this season during the 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park.

The midfielder's only other Premier League start this season came in the 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth in November. Injuries have limited Willock's impact this season with a hamstring and Achilles issue keeping him out for pre-season and the opening months of the 2023-24 campaign.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made a brief return in October and November before suffering a set-back that would ultimately keep him out for another three months.

And Willock's return to the starting line-up did not go unappreciated by his midfield team-mate Bruno Guimaraes. Saturday's win over Wolves was the first time Guimaraes and Willock had started together in the Premier League since the 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in May 2023.

Following the win over Wolves, Willock shared a reel on Instagram showing Guimaraes' no-look pass to create a chance for Miguel Almiron with the caption: "@BrunoGuimaraes you the best."

Guimaraes responded to Willock's post: "With you, it's easier Willockinho."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brazilian's statement can be backed up by the fact Newcastle have won 21 and drawn seven out of the 32 Premier League matches he has started alongside Willock since joining the club in January 2022.

Newcastle also haven't won a match in which Guimaraes hasn't featured in since his arrival. The midfielder is currently just one booking away from a two-match suspension in the Premier League.