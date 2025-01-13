Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United fans have already given their verdict on whether the club should make a move to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Trafford is reportedly wanted by Newcastle United as a replacement for Martin Dubravka should the Slovakian leave the club he has spent almost seven years at. Dubravka, who has been the club’s first-choice for over a month following injury to Nick Pope, has been extensively linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this month.

Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab have been linked with a move for the Slovakian and were reportedly on the verge of completing a deal earlier this month. However, Dubravka’s performances for the Magpies during a run of eight successive victories has seen the club change their stance on his immediate future on Tyneside.

Dubravka has less than six months left on his current deal with Newcastle United now exploring ways to keep him at the club beyond that, rather than see him leave midway through the season. Dubravka’s future being up in the air also leaves a move for Trafford in limbo.

The Burnley man has been in brilliant form for Scott Parker’s side this season, keeping 16 clean sheets in 25 league games for the Clarets. Trafford has been tracked by Newcastle for over 12 months with reports that they had identified him as a potential signing emerging this time last year with Pope sidelined after dislocating his shoulder.

Whilst a move for Trafford failed to materialise both last winter and in summer, links between him and Newcastle United have not gone away and again emerged at the beginning of the month amid uncertainty over the goalkeeping situation on Tyneside. In a poll conducted by the Shields Gazette, 48% of respondents believe that Trafford should be signed by the club with 28% believing there are better options elsewhere whilst 24% admitted they were unsure.

A move for Trafford this window was always set to be a tricky deal to complete, but one that would have been born out of necessity should Dubravka have forced a move out of the club. The Clarets will be very reluctant to see their No.1 leave halfway through their promotion hunt whilst PSR would have limited the funds that Newcastle could spend.