Newcastle United came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

After an Alexander Isak brace and a third from Sandro Tonali cancelled out Jan Bednarek’s early opener, Newcastle were spared a nervous end to the match as Mateus Fernandes’ goal for Southampton was ruled out following a lengthy VAR check. Southampton thought they’d made it 3-2 with six minutes of normal time remaining with Fernandes’ goal given on field after he pounced on a Fabian Schar error.

But a VAR check ruled the goal out for offside against the Southampton star from Alex McCarthy’s long ball forward.

The Premier League Match Centre explained the decision, stating: “84’ VAR OVERTURN Fernandes’ goal was initially awarded on-field.

“The VAR checked and established that he was in an offside position in the build-up and there was no factual evidence that Schär touched the ball. The VAR then recommended that the goal was disallowed.”

On the incident, Howe added: “That would have been crazy for us to disrupt what looked like just seeing the game out in the last 10 minutes to a nervy finish, but thankfully it didn't happen.”

It was the second time in the match VAR got involved to Newcastle’s advantage. With The Magpies 1-0 down, referee Sam Barrott awarded a corner after Isak went down inside the penalty area only for VAR to get involved and award Newcastle a penalty.

Isak stepped up to draw Newcastle level before quickly making it 2-1 with his 19th goal of the season in all competitions.

The win is Newcastle’s 10th in the last 11 games and takes Eddie Howe’s side back into the Champions League places after 23 matches. Next up is Fulham at St James’ Park next Saturday (3pm kick-off).