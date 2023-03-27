Newcastle have confirmed that safe standing will be introduced at St James’ Park in an initial trial period at the start of the 2023-24 campaign. A safe standing section for around 1,800 home supporters will be installed in the South East Corner of the stadium – also known as ‘Strawberry Corner’. There will also be safe standing installed for visiting supporters in Level 7 of the Leazes End.

This comes after Newcastle supporters were consulted on the prospect of installing safe standing at St James’ Park. The club emailed supporters asking for feedback on safe standing, which read: “Newcastle United is inviting supporters to provide their views on the prospect of safe standing at St. James’ Park.

"By participating in this survey, you will provide us with important data to help us understand how much of a priority the implementation of safe standing is for Newcastle United fans.

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"We are keen to gain a better understanding of how important it is to you as we plan for the seasons ahead and look to provide facilities most reflective of our fans' needs."

Over 4,000 fans responded with 75% in favour of licensed standing being introduced and 70 attended a working group session to provide more detailed feedback. This also highlighted the Strawberry Corner and Gallowgate End as the preferred safe standing areas with over 70% of respondents.

A club statement read: “The club has now contacted all affected supporters via email, giving them the opportunity to remain as part of the trial or opt out.

“Newcastle United is fully committed to equality, diversity and inclusion and ensuring access for all. Season ticket holders who have informed us they have a disability will receive a call directly from the Supporter Services team over the coming days as we look to ensure your matchday experience is as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.

“Should seats become available for other season ticket holders to move into the licensed standing area, the club will communicate this in due course.

