Bruno Lage facing Willy Boly Wolves headache ahead of Newcastle United clash amid Nottingham Forest speculation
Both Newcastle and Wolves were successful in their respective Carabao Cup ties against lower league opposition this week.
Eddie Howe’s side overcame Tranmere Rovers whilst Wolves edged past Championship side Preston North End courtesy of a wonderful strike by Adama Traore.
Whilst Howe rotated his team, making ten changes in total, Bruno Lage named a very strong side for the visit of Preston.
Lage may have made six changes himself, however, with Traore, Nathan Collins, Rayan Ait-Nouri and new signing Matheus Nunes all in the squad, it was a formidable Wolves team that lined-up against their Championship counterparts.
Most Popular
-
1
Mehrdad Ghodoussi's message to Alexander Isak as Newcastle United tweet subtle dig
-
2
£59m Newcastle United and West Ham target ‘attracted’ to PL move, Toon ‘adamant’ player is not for sale
-
3
Eddie Howe's first words on Newcastle United's club-record Alexander Isak move
-
4
West Ham ‘agree deal’ for Newcastle United-linked Lucas Paqueta as Everton ‘stand firm’ on Anthony Gordon despite Chelsea interest
-
5
Newcastle United issue Callum Wilson injury update
One man that was absent from Tuesday’s game however was defender Willy Boly.
Post-match, Lage revealed that Boly had felt ‘in pain’ on the morning of the game, whilst confirming that the club had received a transfer offer for the Frenchman.
Lage said: “The only thing I can say is that Boly with me, top behaviour, good professional, he respects my opinions, but in the morning he didn’t feel that he could play.”
“He had some pains so he stayed out of the squad. That is the only thing I can say for now, let’s see what happens until the end of the market. I know there’s a proposal for him.”
Nottingham Forest reportedly had a £1million bid for the defender rejected by Wolves who saw club captain Conor Coady depart to Goodison Park earlier this summer.
The arrival of Nathan Collins from Burnley and a move to a back-four should mean Wolves are well-stocked in that area for the visit of Newcastle United on Sunday however, injury to either Collins or his defensive partner Max Kilman could cause a bit of a headache for Lage who had to use full-back Jonny Otto in an unnatural right centre-back position against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.
In 2019, Newcastle fans were left aggrieved that a challenge from Boly on Martin Dubravka went unpunished as the defender nodded home a last-gasp equaliser for his side at Molineux.
Elsewhere, Raul Jimenez, who has a decent record against the Magpies - scoring one goal and grabbing two assists during six unbeaten meetings - has yet to start a game in the league this season with Goncalo Guedes and Daniel Podence chosen to lead the line against Spurs last weekend.