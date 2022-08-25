Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst Howe rotated his team, making ten changes in total, Bruno Lage named a very strong side for the visit of Preston.

Lage may have made six changes himself, however, with Traore, Nathan Collins, Rayan Ait-Nouri and new signing Matheus Nunes all in the squad, it was a formidable Wolves team that lined-up against their Championship counterparts.

One man that was absent from Tuesday’s game however was defender Willy Boly.

Post-match, Lage revealed that Boly had felt ‘in pain’ on the morning of the game, whilst confirming that the club had received a transfer offer for the Frenchman.

Lage said: “The only thing I can say is that Boly with me, top behaviour, good professional, he respects my opinions, but in the morning he didn’t feel that he could play.”

Wolves defender Willy Boly is at the centre of a transfer bid from Nottingham Forest (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“He had some pains so he stayed out of the squad. That is the only thing I can say for now, let’s see what happens until the end of the market. I know there’s a proposal for him.”

Nottingham Forest reportedly had a £1million bid for the defender rejected by Wolves who saw club captain Conor Coady depart to Goodison Park earlier this summer.

The arrival of Nathan Collins from Burnley and a move to a back-four should mean Wolves are well-stocked in that area for the visit of Newcastle United on Sunday however, injury to either Collins or his defensive partner Max Kilman could cause a bit of a headache for Lage who had to use full-back Jonny Otto in an unnatural right centre-back position against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Newcastle United fans felt aggrieved that Boly's challenge on Martin Dubravka went unpunished as the sides drew 1-1 at Molineux back in 2019 (Photo credit should read LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2019, Newcastle fans were left aggrieved that a challenge from Boly on Martin Dubravka went unpunished as the defender nodded home a last-gasp equaliser for his side at Molineux.