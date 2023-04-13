Son of former France international Lillian Thuram, Marcus Thuram is a versatile forward who can play across the front-line. He impressed for France at the World Cup in Qatar and has 13 goals in just 26 Bundesliga appearances this season.

His form for France, who finished as runners-up at the World Cup, impressed Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin who told the Gazette in December that he would love to see the 25-year-old move to Tyneside. “He is a great player and I hope we have a chance to take him here.” Saint-Maximin said.

“For me, he’s a great player. I’ve known this guy a long time. I’ve been playing football with him when I was very young. I know all his family. He has great parents. He’s an incredible guy.”

And Saint-Maximin’s desire may have taken a step forward today with Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Roland Virkus confirming that Thuram, alongside defender Ramy Bensebaini, will leave the club this summer upon expiration of their current contracts. Virkus told the Borussia Monchengladbach club website: “We were in open discussions with both players and knew the situation.

“It is a shame that they won’t be extending their current contracts, which expire in the summer, because both of them have given us a lot from a sporting perspective over the past four years.

“We also understand that our fans are disappointed that both of them aren’t staying. In the past years, it has always been part of our approach to pick up talented players, develop them further, and at a certain point in time also allow them to leave, because we can’t keep them forever. In an ideal world, we would have picked up an attractive transfer fee. It is obviously not good that it isn’t the case this time.

Marcus Thuram of Moenchengladbach (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)