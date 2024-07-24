Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sven Botman has posted an encouraging fitness update on Instagram as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

Botman endured a frustrating campaign last year, one that saw him plagued with injury before having his season curtailed prematurely as he underwent surgery on an ACL injury. Botman’s last appearance for the Magpies came back in March during their FA Cup quarter-final defeat against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Dutch international has undergone surgery on his injury and is expected to be out of action until late 2024. Botman has taken to Instagram to show his progress from injury, however, and posted an encouraging video of him back on grass, running and kicking a ball.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Botman has become a crucial member of Eddie Howe’s squad since joining from Lille in summer 2022 and will be keen to get back to full fitness and challenging for a starting spot once again. With Jamaal Lascelles also out nursing an ACL injury, the club will be eager to get the Dutchman back into the first-team picture, however, they will also be very wary of forcing him back into action too quickly.