Newcastle United take on Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon and their hosts have been handed a bid boost ahead of the clash.

Hull City could hand a first start to new signing Cody Drameh on Saturday against Newcastle United. After spending last season on-loan at Birmingham City, Drameh was released by the Elland Road outfit earlier this summer before joining Hull on a free transfer in a move that was confirmed on Tuesday.

And the 22-year-old could be set to make his first appearance, albeit not in a competitive game, for the Tigers against Newcastle United at the weekend. The former Leeds United man had previously been linked with a move to St James’ Park before they opted to sign Harrison Ashby from West Ham in January 2023.

Speaking about the defender, new Tigers boss Tim Walter said: "He trained (on Tuesday) with the personal coach but it's not the same as training with the whole squad, so we have to look at him, especially at the beginning.

“He will need some time, but I'm very happy about it. Yes, he will play (against Newcastle), but I don't know how long.”

Walter may also have striker Oscar Estupinan available to him at the weekend after he was recalled from a loan spell in Brazil. The Colombian scored 13 goals in 35 games during his debut Championship campaign in 2022/23 but featured just four times under Liam Rosenior last season before heading on-loan to FC Bahia.

Hull have endured a turbulent pre-season which has seen a change in manager whilst key players like Jaden Philogene, Jacob Greaves and Ozan Tufan have all moved on to pastures new. A second-string Tigers side were beaten 4-0 by Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night, with Walter admitting after the game his side lacked experience - something he will be keen to add ahead of the new Championship campaign.

