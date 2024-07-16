Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley have reached an agreement to sell goalkeeper Arijanet Muric amid interest from Newcastle United in James Trafford.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muric is set for a medical at newly-promoted Premier League club Ipswich Town after a £10million package was agreed, according to Sky Sports.

Muric started the 2023-24 Premier League season with Burnley as second-choice goalkeeper to James Trafford but ended the campaign as first-choice as The Clarets were relegated back to the Championship. Now Ipswich are set to bolster their goalkeeping options ahead of the club’s first top-flight season since the 2001-02 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Burnley’s other goalkeeper Trafford has also been targeted this summer. Newcastle verbally agreed terms with the 21-year-old, who joined Burnley from Manchester City for £15million last summer.

The Magpies saw a £16million offer for Trafford rejected by Burnley last month as they are understood to be holding out for £20million. Newcastle’s subsequent signings of goalkeepers Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy seemingly ended the pursuit of Trafford.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed the England Under-21 international is still a ‘priority target’ for the club this summer.

Newcastle currently have five senior goalkeepers contracted to the club with Nick Pope heading into the new season as first choice. There is uncertainty around Martin Dubravka’s future at the club with the player open to leaving this summer in pursuit of regular first-team football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Gillespie and John Ruddy are unlikely to be named in many matchday squads during the upcoming season but will play an important role on the training ground.

Newcastle operated with four senior goalkeepers last season with Pope, Dubravka and the now-released Loris Karius all being used while Gillespie remained on the sidelines.