Your round-up of the latest transfer stories surrounding Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals.

Newcastle United have just over a month to prepare for the start of their 2024/25 season and manager Eddie Howe will hope for another European football push. The Magpies are yet to fully kick into gear when it comes to the summer transfer market but that could soon change as reported targets return from international football and their holidays.

There has been plenty of activity across the Premier League, however, with those who hope to challenge Newcastle for a top-four place wasting little time in strengthening their respective squads. Speculation will only intensify as the new season closes in and The Shields Gazette has rounded up some of the latest stories from across the division.

Summerville race

Newcastle are one of three Premier League teams reportedly ready to step up interest in Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville. Leeds Live has relayed claims that Howe’s side, as well as Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, could soon make their move for the 22-year-old as the search for wide reinforcements intensifies.

Those in charge at St James’ Park are thought to have prioritised signing a winger this summer, while recent developments have left both Palace and Villa short in that area. Michael Olise recently left Selhurst Park for Bayern Munich while Villa’s Moussa Diaby is closing in on a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Summerville has long been tipped to leave Leeds after an outstanding season in which he registered 21 goals and 10 assists, winning the Championship’s Player of the Season award. Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked but are thought to have moved on to other options, with those in charge at Elland Road holding firm on their £40m valuation.

Guehi latest

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool and Arsenal’s interest in Marc Guehi, adding that developments could soon come with the defender returning home from Euro 2024 following Sunday’s 2-1 final defeat to Spain. Guehi has attracted interest from a host of top Premier League clubs with reports valuing the 24-year-old at up to £65m.

“I can tell you that Liverpool have been scouting the player [Guehi] for a long time,” Romano told Playback Live. “He's a player they like, for sure. But at the moment, I can't tell you that Liverpool are negotiating for Marc Guehi, because at the moment, the situation is quiet around him.

“Obviously there is the Euros, so after the Euros, we will see the appreciation of Liverpool for the player. I can confirm to you, but not only Liverpool - there are also other clubs, for example Arsenal and many others who appreciate the player. But in terms of the bid, in terms of the negotiations, it is a different story."

City want Olmo

Manchester City have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo, with journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that they plan to activate his €60m (£50m) release clause. Olmo was part of the Spain squad that beat England to claim the Euro 2024 title on Sunday evening and his performances in Germany have caught the eye.

That release clause is only active for a few more hours, however, with a deadline of Monday, July 15. And so Di Marzio reports that serial Premier League champions City will soon submit their bid in order to avoid paying more.