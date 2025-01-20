Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley have confirmed they have signed Jonjo Shelvey on a free transfer.

Shelvey had been training with Burnley for a number of weeks as the Clarets weighed up a move for the former Newcastle United man. Scott Parker described the 32-year-old as ‘first-class’ last week amid reports that Shelvey could join the club on a permanent basis.

And Burnley have now confirmed that they have signed Shelvey on a short-term deal until the end of the season. “It feels amazing to get it done.” Shelvey said. “It’s been quite a long process, but it’s all done now and I’m excited for it.

“I like the Club as a whole, every time I have played against Burnley at Turf Moor it’s been tough, but I’m part of this team now and my aim is to do my best to help this Club get back into the Premier League, where it belongs.”

Shelvey’s move to Burnley marks his return to England after 18-months in Turkey. Shelvey first moved to the Turkish Super Lig in September 2023 where joined Rizespor before moving to Eyupspor 11-months later.

Burnley will become his fifth permanent English club after breaking through the ranks at Charlton Athletic back in 2008. A move to Liverpool followed before Shelvey made the switch to Swansea City in 2013.

Newcastle United then forked-out £12m in January 2016 for him, with Shelvey going on to enjoy a very good eight years on Tyneside before making the decision to join Nottingham Forest in January 2023. However, Shelvey would play just eight times for the Tricky Trees before falling down the pecking order under Steve Cooper and eventually leaving the club that summer.