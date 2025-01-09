Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are back in action at St James’ Park this weekend when they host Bromley in the FA Cup.

Eddie Howe’s side head into Sunday’s game against League Two opposition on the back of a fantastic win over Arsenal in the first-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting. That 2-0 win has given the Magpies a huge boost in their hopes of returning to Wembley, with this weekend also offering them an opportunity to begin another journey towards the home of football.

However, they will be very wary of Andy Woodman’s side and will not take the result for granted on Sunday, despite having won seven successive matches in all competitions. Memories of defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Cambridge United - with the latter of those coming in their last FA Cup appearance at St James’ Park - still loom large in the minds of the fan base, players and coaching staff.

Progression to the Fourth Round is on offer for Sunday’s winner, whilst there are also financial rewards on offer for the winner of the tie. Any team who wins in the Third Round are given £115,000 in prize money, with losers receiving £25,000.

Prize money increases for each win in the competition with the winners of the FA Cup set to net £2m for triumphing at Wembley. Both teams in each match also receive 45% of gate receipts with Bromley set to net a handsome figure on Sunday.

Newcastle United, though, will want to ensure they avoid a giant-killing on Sunday and progress in a competition they last played at Wembley in almost a quarter-of-a-century ago.

FA Cup prize money breakdown in full:

Third round proper winners: £115,000

Third round proper losers: £25,000

Fourth round proper winners: £120,000

Fifth round proper winners: £225,000

Quarter-final winners: £450,000

Semi-final winners: £1,000,000

Semi-final losers: £500,000

Final runners-up: £1,000,000

Final winners: £2,000,000