Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Leeds United set to net six-figure sum - on one condition
Eddie Howe’s side head into Sunday’s game against League Two opposition on the back of a fantastic win over Arsenal in the first-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting. That 2-0 win has given the Magpies a huge boost in their hopes of returning to Wembley, with this weekend also offering them an opportunity to begin another journey towards the home of football.
However, they will be very wary of Andy Woodman’s side and will not take the result for granted on Sunday, despite having won seven successive matches in all competitions. Memories of defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Cambridge United - with the latter of those coming in their last FA Cup appearance at St James’ Park - still loom large in the minds of the fan base, players and coaching staff.
Progression to the Fourth Round is on offer for Sunday’s winner, whilst there are also financial rewards on offer for the winner of the tie. Any team who wins in the Third Round are given £115,000 in prize money, with losers receiving £25,000.
Prize money increases for each win in the competition with the winners of the FA Cup set to net £2m for triumphing at Wembley. Both teams in each match also receive 45% of gate receipts with Bromley set to net a handsome figure on Sunday.
Whether it’s West Ham travelling to face Aston Villa in an all Premier League tie, or clubs like Harrogate Town or Salford City travelling to face Leeds United and Manchester City respectively, all gate receipts are split between the clubs and can make a world of difference to lower league clubs.
Newcastle United, though, will want to ensure they avoid a giant-killing on Sunday and progress in a competition they last played at Wembley in almost a quarter-of-a-century ago.
FA Cup prize money breakdown in full:
Third round proper winners: £115,000
Third round proper losers: £25,000
Fourth round proper winners: £120,000
Fifth round proper winners: £225,000
Quarter-final winners: £450,000
Semi-final winners: £1,000,000
Semi-final losers: £500,000
Final runners-up: £1,000,000
Final winners: £2,000,000
