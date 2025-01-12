FA Cup draw: When Newcastle United, Everton, Leeds United & co will find out FA Cup opponents

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 12th Jan 2025, 14:45 BST
Newcastle United face Bromley for a place in the FA Cup Fourth Round at St James’ Park this afternoon.

Eddie Howe’s side head into the game as one of the form teams in the country having defeated Arsenal in the first-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday. Standing in their way of another Fourth Round appearance are League Two side Bromley.

Andy Woodman’s side have never reached this round of the competition before and will be the first time that Bromley have ever faced a Premier League team in a competitive game.

Memories of defeats against Cambridge United and Sheffield Wednesday still loom large over Howe’s squad and they will be very keen to avoid a giant-killing this afternoon. A win for the Magpies, however, would see them take one more giant step on their way to a potential Wembley appearance - and fans won’t have to wait long to find out their opponents in the next round should Newcastle United defeat Bromley this afternoon.

When is the FA Cup 4th Round draw?

The draw for the Fourth Round of the FA Cup will take place this afternoon. The draw will commence following the conclusion of Arsenal’s clash against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

With replays having been scrapped in this season’s competition, extra time could be played in north London. The draw will be broadcast on BBC One as well as the FA Cup’s social media channels.

What ball number will Newcastle United/Bromley be?

The winner of Newcastle United v Bromley will be ball number 23 in today’s draw. Newcastle United have not had a home draw in the FA Cup Fourth Round since 2020 - a goalless draw with Oxford United.

FA Cup ball numbers

1 Southampton or Swansea City

2 Arsenal or Manchester United

3 Exeter City

4 Leyton Orient or Derby County

5 Burnley

6 Aston Villa

7 Brighton & Hove Albion

8 Manchester City

9 Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge

10 Liverpool

11 Wolverhampton Wanderers

12 Preston North End or Charlton Athletic

13 Chelsea

14 Blackburn Rovers

15 AFC Bournemouth

16 Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic

17 Tottenham Hotspur

18 Hull City or Doncaster Rovers

19 Stoke City

20 Leicester City

21 Plymouth Argyle

22 Coventry City

23 Newcastle United

24 Everton

25 Wycombe Wanderers

26 Birmingham City

27 Leeds United

28 Nottingham Forest

29 Cardiff City

30 Ipswich Town

31 Fulham

32 Crystal Palace

