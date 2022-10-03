Callum Wilson drops hint on his Newcastle United future amid contract 'development'

If Wilson can put his recent injury problems behind him, an extension is surely a no-brainer for the club – as there aren’t many better forwards in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old’s powerful, pacy and intelligent footballer who’s able to score all kinds of goals. Wilson’s influential on and off the pitch, and his return against Fulham was timely, as the club hadn’t won in six games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle were leading 4-0 when Wilson was taken off by Howe, who didn’t want to take any chances with his player’s fitness given his importance to the team. Wilson, however, had wanted to stay on – and score more goals.

“I should have had a hat-trick, but then, when you sit and think logically about the decision, you respect it,” said Wilson. “You understand the thinking behind it.”

Wilson previously played for Howe at Bournemouth, and he’s happy working with him at St James’s Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson applauds the fans after the Premier League match at Craven Cottage.

And the England international – who still hopes to go to next month’s World Cup in Qatar – hinted at his keenness for a longer-term stay at the club when speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast last month.

Asked if he had thought about playing abroad, Wilson said: “I’ve not really thought about it.

“For me, it’s probably about the family. It’s difficult for me. I’m 30 with two kids. I’d have to take them abroad with me, upheaval for them in their lives. It’s not just myself I’m making the decision on behalf of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Personally, for me, I’ll just retire at Newcastle – I’ll be happy with that!”

Wilson’s strike against Fulham took his goal tally for the season to three from four games.

And Howe was relieved to see his team have its “focal point” back.

“The one he missed early on he’ll be disappointed with,” said Howe. “The goal that he did score was a typical striker’s finish by being in the right place at the right time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s just a hugely important part of our team. The focal point. We rely on his goals but his movement, workrate and appearances gave us confidence.

“We’ve got other players to come back as well, which is a great prospect for us.”

Wilson, Newcastle’s No.9, faces added competition this season from Alexander Isak, signed from Real Sociedad this summer for a club-record £60million fee.

Nothing, however, “fazes” Wilson, according to Howe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Knowing Callum as I do, I don’t think anything really fazes him other than trying to be the best he can be,” said Howe. “He’s got an incredible attitude to the game – and an incredible way of looking at life and football.