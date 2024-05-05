Newcastle United star makes ‘elite’ claim following Burnley goal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United moved themselves into 6th place in the Premier League table with a 4-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor. Goals from Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak secured a comfortable win for the visitors on a wet afternoon in Lancashire.

The Magpies yet again enjoyed the luxury of sharing out the goals amongst the team with four different scorers getting their name on the scoresheet. Longstaff’s strike, his seventh of the season, was Newcastle’s second and a crucial one in helping them streak away from their opponents.

Speaking to BBC after the game, Longstaff praised his side’s aggression and attacking prowess: “There was some really good stuff in there,” Longstaff said. “They started really well. Under the cosh for the first 15 minutes but the first goal settled it down and from there you saw our attacking players take over the game.

“When we're really aggressive and running forward we are a really good team. It's been there in fits and starts this season, but a really good day and something to build on."

It has been a difficult few weeks for the 26-year-old who is still suffering the effects of an injury he picked up at the end of last season. Injury problems for his teammates means Longstaff has been forced to play 90 minutes game after game in recent times and has remained a key part of Eddie Howe’s starting side.

His goal, a well-taken strike after some good work by Jacob Murphy and Tino Livramento, gave Newcastle a two-goal cushion and was one that Longstaff was particularly happy with:

“I'm happy to score.” He continued. “Me and Jacob and Tino [Livramento] have a good relationship off the pitch. Jacob played a lovely pass and I just had to get good contact. It was a good end to the first half and you can see when we are in full flow we are a really dangerous team.