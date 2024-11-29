Callum Wilson’s return to fitness for Newcastle United comes ahead of a busy fixture schedule for Eddie Howe and his side.

Newcastle will play eight matches over the next month and, for the first time this season, Howe has all three of his natural striker options available as things stand. Wilson made his first appearance since May as he came off the bench in Monday’s 2-0 defeat to West Ham United at St James’ Park.

Providing an update on Wilson’s fitness after the match and ahead of the trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday, Howe said: “I think he felt fine.

“He trained [Thursday] so he would have had a good response to the game and the demands of the game. He hasn't had a huge body of training, he's been away and he's done a lot of work away from the training ground with various specialists.

“But he came back in the end and had a big bounce in his step [on Thursday] and fingers crossed he'll be the same [Friday].”

Wilson is likely to be named on the bench again with Alexander Isak leading the line. And Howe believes having two ‘real competitors’ fighting for the same position can only bode well for his side.

“Psychologically when you know you've got a player of Callum's quality and Alex's quality fighting each other for the shirt, naturally that can only increase your awareness, really, of your performance and making sure that you stay absolutely on top of yourself,” he added.

“They're two real competitors. They're very different in their games, but two absolute fighters that both want to play, which is a great thing for me to have.

“I'd love to have the opportunity to work with them both for a sustained period of time because I think they add so much to the team."

Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak in action together. | Getty Images

Wilson’s return to availability pushes summer signing Will Osula down the pecking order. The 21-year-old has played 10 minutes of football across four Premier League appearances for Newcastle this season with his only start for the club coming in the Carabao Cup.

“I think there's always a process a player has to go through, especially when they sign, in Will's case, with a lot of work ahead of him to get to be the player that he eventually wants to be,” Howe continued.

"But he's really committed to that work. I have to say he's been excellent. He's really embraced the coaching side of our work.

"He's worked really closely with Graeme Jones, with myself, Jason [Tindall], Steve [Purches], Simon [Weatherstone]. Different people at different times. I think we've seen a real growth in his performance.

"Now he's competing against two outstanding experienced centre forwards but he's got a big part in our future ahead of him.”

Wilson is out of contract at Newcastle at the end of the season and told reporters after the West Ham match that he ‘wasn’t thinking’ about his contract situation at St James’ Park as he focuses on staying fit and getting back to playing regularly.

Howe said: “I'm sure his contract is on his mind but I think it will be in the back part of his brain because he will be focusing on the here and now and doesn't things that can affect his long-term future for the positive.”