It was Newcastle’s 10th win in 15 Premier League matches at St James’s Park in 2022 with Eddie Howe’s side losing just once on home turf.

Miguel Almiron’s curling first-half strike was enough to separate the sides as The Magpies consolidated their sixth place position in the top flight after 11 matches.

Although Wilson was frustrated not to get on the scoresheet, he couldn't fault the battling performance from his side to keep yet another clean sheet.

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on October 19, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

“It was a very good performance,” Wilson admitted. “We’ve been getting results of late but we’ve not been playing the best, not where we feel our performances could be and should be but I think we got both [against Everton].

“It was a great performance, we fought when we needed to, scored a goal at a great time and our overall performance was top notch."

Newcastle have the best defence in the Premier League with five clean sheets and just nine goals conceded in their opening 11 games.

"At the minute it's weird to say but you feel like you are going to go out and win most games,” Wilson added. "That's when you know you are in a good place physically and mentally.

"And I think the team is going in the right direction. You have to give the manager great credit and you know if we keep clean sheets we have a chance."

Wednesday night’s match was Eddie Howe’s 38th Premier League game in charge of Newcastle. The club have picked up 62 points in the top flight since he took charge almost a year ago.

"It's been a slow process,” Wilson continued. "But it has been a process that has been a positive one.

"We knew when the takeover happened it was going to have to be a transitional period. But within that we brought in the right players and the manager came in.