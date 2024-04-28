'I'd have to stay' - Callum Wilson makes tongue-in-cheek comment about Newcastle United future after goal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Callum Wilson came off the bench and scored his first goal of 2024 as Newcastle United won 5-1 at St James’ Park.
The striker returned from a two-month injury layoff from the bench in the 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace in midweek and was given another run-out in the closing stages as Newcastle led 4-1 at the time.
Shortly after coming on, Wilson wrapped up the scoring as he combined with fellow substitute Harvey Barnes before applying a devastating finish into the top right corner.
It was Wilson’s ninth goal of the season for Newcastle, first in the Premier League since October and first in front of the Gallowgate End since a penalty in a 1-0 win over Brentford back in September.
The strike also takes the 32-year-old level with Peter Beardsley as Newcastle’s joint-second all-time Premier League goalscorer on 46, behind Alan Shearer on 148.
“All-time second on the list, big Al is way in front so I think I’d have to stay for another 10 years to try and catch him,” Wilson told Match of the Day. “On a personal level, delighted to get back on the scoresheet.”
The striker then took to Instagram to post an image of himself celebrating the goal along with the caption: “Goal at the Gallowgate End. I’ve missed that feeling 😍Great character, even better result!”
In addition to Wilson, Alexander Isak scored twice, Bruno Guimaraes headed in and Ben Osborn scored an own goal to seal a comprehensive win to keep their European qualification charge going.