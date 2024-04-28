Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Callum Wilson came off the bench and scored his first goal of 2024 as Newcastle United won 5-1 at St James’ Park.

The striker returned from a two-month injury layoff from the bench in the 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace in midweek and was given another run-out in the closing stages as Newcastle led 4-1 at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after coming on, Wilson wrapped up the scoring as he combined with fellow substitute Harvey Barnes before applying a devastating finish into the top right corner.

It was Wilson’s ninth goal of the season for Newcastle, first in the Premier League since October and first in front of the Gallowgate End since a penalty in a 1-0 win over Brentford back in September.

The strike also takes the 32-year-old level with Peter Beardsley as Newcastle’s joint-second all-time Premier League goalscorer on 46, behind Alan Shearer on 148.

“All-time second on the list, big Al is way in front so I think I’d have to stay for another 10 years to try and catch him,” Wilson told Match of the Day. “On a personal level, delighted to get back on the scoresheet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker then took to Instagram to post an image of himself celebrating the goal along with the caption: “Goal at the Gallowgate End. I’ve missed that feeling 😍Great character, even better result!”