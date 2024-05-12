'No' - Callum Wilson Newcastle United fitness concern clarified ahead of Man Utd

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe has clarified why Callum Wilson missed Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

Newcastle United were dealt a fresh fitness blow on Saturday as Callum Wilson withdrew from the squad to face Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sean Longstaff’s goal on the stroke of half-time cancelled out Joel Veltman’s opener as the match ended 1-1 at St James’ Park. Wilson made only his second start of 2024 during last weekend’s 4-1 win at Burnley before being ruled out for the following game.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The striker has now missed 24 matches for The Magpies this season but Howe is hopeful he will be back involved for Wednesday night’s trip to Manchester United (8pm kick-off). There was some confusion as to why Wilson was missed as Howe initially claimed the player was suffering from ‘tightness’ before stating that illness was the reason for the absence.

But Howe insisted Wilson is not injured and could be back in contention for the trip to Old Trafford.

“[He’s] just feeling unwell and a little bit of tightness in his body, no injury,” Howe told BBC Newcastle. “Hopefully he can be back very quickly.”

Wilson has scored 10 goals for Newcastle this season in 25 appearances, the majority of which have come from the bench. The Magpies will be hoping to have the striker back involved for the final two matches with Alexander Isak also recently struggling with illness.

