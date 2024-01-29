Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe admitted he is 'surprised' by the reported interest in Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson this month.

Wilson is yet to play in 2024 due to a calf injury which has left The Magpies with Alexander Isak as their only fit senior striker. But that hasn't stopped the 31-year-old being linked with moves to various top clubs across Europe and the Premier League.

AC Milan and Atletico Madrid were both credited with an interest in the England international while closer to home, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham United have all been linked. Howe has said selling Wilson this month 'doesn't make sense' for Newcastle given their current squad situation.

Newcastle recently rejected a £13million bid from Bayern Munich for Kieran Trippier. And any talk of Trippier leaving the club this month has been effectively put to bed by Howe, the player himself and the fact Bayern have since completed the signing of another right-back in Sacha Boey.

Trippier stressed his commitment to Newcastle over the weekend and said the Bayern Munich situation was 'over'. While Wilson has so far refrained from commenting on his own situation publicly, Howe claims he has spoken to the player privately.

“I’ve had those conversations with Callum," Howe said. "He is 100% committed just like Kieran is. That’s why I’m surprised by the noise around Callum really.