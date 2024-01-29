Kieran Trippier eyes Newcastle United history as Blackburn Rovers or Wrexham await in FA Cup Fifth Round
Newcastle United progressed into the Fifth Round of the FA Cup courtesy of a 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Kieran Trippier is hoping to make history with Newcastle United as they continue their search for a first domestic major honour in almost 70 years. Newcastle’s last piece of domestic silverware came in 1955 and was the last time they lifted the FA Cup amid a period of dominance in that particular competition for the Magpies.
Last season saw Newcastle reach their first major final in almost a quarter of a century when they featured in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley. Newcastle are now just two wins away from a return to Wembley, albeit for a semi-final.
Trippier, who captained the side to their 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday night, told the Gazette about his desire to end United’s long trophy drought and potentially lift silverware alongside the club’s captain Jamaal Lascelles. Trippier said: “Yeah obviously Jamaal is the club captain, he’s a great leader. We want to create history with the club, we want to do well and go far in the competition. The supporters deserve that and the club deserve that but of course we don’t want to look too far ahead because we have got a big game on Tuesday.”
Newcastle United were handed a trip to either Blackburn Rovers or Wrexham in the next round of the cup. That game will take place in midweek in the week commencing February 26.
Between now and then, however, the Magpies face Aston Villa on Tuesday night before games against Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth to come - teams that have already beaten them this campaign. The Fifth Round FA Cup game will be sandwiched by an away game at Arsenal and Newcastle’s home match against Wolves.