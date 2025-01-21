Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United defender Alex Murphy has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan until the end of the season.

Murphy made two Premier League substitute appearances for Newcastle last season but was yet to feature for the first team this campaign and requested regular senior football elsewhere as a result. The Magpies made the 20-year-old available for loan this month and League One side Bolton Wanderers moved to complete a deal over the weekend.

Murphy was in attendance for Bolton’s 2-2 home draw with Cambridge United and is available for selection in tonight’s League One match against Charlton Athletic at The Toughsheet Community Stadium (7:45pm kick-off).

Murphy is the fourth loan departure from Newcastle this month after Isaac Hayden to Portsmouth, Charlie McArthur to Carlisle United and Travis Hernes to Aalborg BK.

Following confirmation of his loan, Murphy took to Instagram to post a dressing room photo of himself in a Bolton shirt along with the caption: “Buzzing to be here, can’t wait to get going @officialbwfc 🖤🤍.”

Several Newcastle Under-21s players responded to Murphy’s post with messages of support. First-team striker Callum Wilson also replied by commenting: “Good luck bro.”

Wilson is currently out injured for Newcastle but is expected to be back in contention in early February following a hamstring injury. The 32-year-old is a player who has been linked with leaving Newcastle this season but his latest injury effectively rules out an exit in this transfer window unless he were to recover sooner than expected.

The Magpies plan to have Wilson as part of the squad for the remainder of the season. The striker is out of contract in the summer and unlikely to be handed a new contract but Newcastle do have a one-year extension clause in his current deal that they may look to trigger.

Wilson has started just two competitive matches for Newcastle in the last 12 months due to various injury issues. But his scoring record for The Magpies is impressive with 47 goals in 99 Premier League appearances for the club.

He is currently Newcastle’s second highest Premier League goalscorer behind Alan Shearer though Alexander Isak is just one goal shy of him on 46 and will be looking to continue his impressive form when Eddie Howe’s side face Southampton on Saturday (3pm kick-off).