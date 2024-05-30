Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The early rounds of next season’s Carabao Cup could be reformed in a move that will greatly impact Newcastle United.

Proposed Carabao Cup reforms would see a ‘seeding mechanism’ introduced next season in order to ease fixture congestion for those teams competing in the Champions League and Europa League. As reported by the Telegraph, this ‘seeding mechanism’ will ensure no teams competing in either of those competitions will draw each other.

Newcastle United missed out on European football altogether and thus will not only benefit from these proposed changes, but may even suffer because of them. With Champions League and Europa League teams being unable to be drawn against each other, it increases the likelihood that Newcastle, or any other non-Europe competing club, could be drawn against one of those six teams.

These Carabao Cup changes come about because of the reformatted European competitions that will see clubs play eight league stage games before the knockout rounds, two more than the traditional group stage that has been in place over the last decade or so. As tradition, clubs competing in Europe will still only enter the Carabao Cup at the third round stage.