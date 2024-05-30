‘What a guy’ - Newcastle United stars react as teammate confirms summer exit

By Joe Buck
Published 30th May 2024, 07:00 BST
Newcastle United transfers: Paul Dummett will leave St James’ Park this summer after being released by the club.

Newcastle United players have been reacting to the news that Paul Dummett, Newcastle’s longest-serving player, will leave the club upon expiration of his current contract. Dummett represented the Magpies on 213 occasions since making his debut for the club back in January 2013.

Dummett’s last Newcastle United appearance came against Brentford on the final day of the Premier League season as he came on as a very late substitute. Dummett penned an emotional farewell after news of his exit was announced and some of his teammates have taken to social media to react to the news.

Sven Botman, who is currently sidelined with an ACL injury, reposted Dummett’s Instagram post on his story with the caption: ‘What a guy! All the best brother’

Fabian Schar, who was replaced by Dummett at the Gtech Community Stadium, commented on his post with: ‘What a guy❤️! What a miss😢’

Tino Livramento, meanwhile, wrote ‘😢❤️ thank you bro’ whilst Mark Gillespie, a fellow boyhood Newcastle United fan, commented: ‘It was all a dream 🖤🤍’ alongside black and white heart emojis.

Dummett also received praise from a few former Magpies with Ryan Taylor, a one time Newcastle United teammate, writing: ‘Different class mate. Top player better lad, all the best mate’.

Shay Given wrote: ‘Best of luck @pauldummett A great servant to the club @nufc 🖤 🤍’.

In his farewell message, Dummett revealed he is ‘looking forward to becoming a fan again and to the next chapter of my career’. He was briefly linked with a move to Leeds United during the dying hours of the January transfer window.

