‘What a guy’ - Newcastle United stars react as teammate confirms summer exit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: Paul Dummett will leave St James’ Park this summer after being released by the club.

Newcastle United players have been reacting to the news that Paul Dummett, Newcastle’s longest-serving player, will leave the club upon expiration of his current contract. Dummett represented the Magpies on 213 occasions since making his debut for the club back in January 2013.

Dummett’s last Newcastle United appearance came against Brentford on the final day of the Premier League season as he came on as a very late substitute. Dummett penned an emotional farewell after news of his exit was announced and some of his teammates have taken to social media to react to the news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sven Botman, who is currently sidelined with an ACL injury, reposted Dummett’s Instagram post on his story with the caption: ‘What a guy! All the best brother’

Fabian Schar, who was replaced by Dummett at the Gtech Community Stadium, commented on his post with: ‘What a guy❤️! What a miss😢’

Tino Livramento, meanwhile, wrote ‘😢❤️ thank you bro’ whilst Mark Gillespie, a fellow boyhood Newcastle United fan, commented: ‘It was all a dream 🖤🤍’ alongside black and white heart emojis.

Dummett also received praise from a few former Magpies with Ryan Taylor, a one time Newcastle United teammate, writing: ‘Different class mate. Top player better lad, all the best mate’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shay Given wrote: ‘Best of luck @pauldummett A great servant to the club @nufc 🖤 🤍’.