Premier League clubs set to vote on financial rules - Newcastle United to miss out on benefits
Premier League clubs will vote on a proposal, brought forward by Crystal Palace, that would ease financial restrictions on clubs competing in Europe as a way to boost their competitiveness in continental competition. Aston Villa were the only English club to make it to a semi-final of European competition this season, before they were downed 6-2 by Olympiacos over two legs.
Newcastle United and Manchester United exited the Champions League at the group stage, whilst both Arsenal and Manchester City were knocked out in the quarter finals. Brighton were dumped out of the Europa League at the Round of 16 stage whilst West Ham and Liverpool were beaten in the quarter-finals.
Their failures in Europe meant only four English teams qualified for next season’s reformatted Champions League. Newcastle United, meanwhile, missed out on European competition all together after finishing in 7th place.
Palace’s proposal would see clubs competing in Europe allowed to claim the difference in coefficient funding, meaning clubs like Aston Villa, for example, would be able to spend around £20m-£30m more than they can under the current rules. The vote will take place at next month’s AGM alongside a vote to scrap VAR - one that is not expected to pass.
Because they are out of Europe, Newcastle United will not benefit from these new financial rules if they are passed next month. Manchester United’s win in Saturday’s FA Cup final means they will play Europa League football next season whilst Chelsea, who finished 6th in the Premier League, will play Conference League football.
