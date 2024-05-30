Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Premier League news: Clubs will vote on a proposal brought forward by Crystal Palace at next month’s AGM.

Premier League clubs will vote on a proposal, brought forward by Crystal Palace, that would ease financial restrictions on clubs competing in Europe as a way to boost their competitiveness in continental competition. Aston Villa were the only English club to make it to a semi-final of European competition this season, before they were downed 6-2 by Olympiacos over two legs.

Their failures in Europe meant only four English teams qualified for next season’s reformatted Champions League. Newcastle United, meanwhile, missed out on European competition all together after finishing in 7th place.

Palace’s proposal would see clubs competing in Europe allowed to claim the difference in coefficient funding, meaning clubs like Aston Villa, for example, would be able to spend around £20m-£30m more than they can under the current rules. The vote will take place at next month’s AGM alongside a vote to scrap VAR - one that is not expected to pass.