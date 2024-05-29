Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: Yankuba Minteh reportedly has Premier League admirers after impressing on-loan at Feyenoord.

Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh has reportedly emerged as a potential target for Everton this summer. Minteh enjoyed a successful spell at Feyenoord after signing for the Magpies last summer, scoring 11 times in all competitions as he helped them lift the KNBV Cup and finish in second place in the Eredivisie table.

Everton, meanwhile, are set to lose the services of Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma who will return to parent-clubs Leeds United and Villareal respectively this summer with Minteh, according to the Daily Mail, someone they may look towards to fill the void. Minteh is yet to make a Premier League appearance having left the Magpies to join Feyenoord without kicking a ball last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot, who has been appointed as Jurgen Klopp’s successor across Stanley Park at Anfield, managed Minteh at De Kuip last season and has spoken about the impression the Gambian made during his time at the Eredivisie club: “He has mostly played a lot in his native country, where very little tactics are involved,” Slot told Ziggo Sport/FR12. “When you’re that fast, though, it’s a huge weapon. One action and he’s gone, then you don’t catch up with him either.

“I think his choices are already getting better in the final stages. The only annoying thing for us is that if his choices get really good, he probably won’t play with us anymore.”

Minteh is set to rejoin Newcastle United during the summer where a decision is set to be made on his future. A return to Feyenoord has been mooted, whilst Everton’s reported interest could allow him to experience Premier League football on a regular basis.

Speaking about Minteh and his potential future at the club, Eddie Howe said: “He’s done really well and he’s attacked the challenge of going on loan to a new league with new teammates, played in the Champions League, prestigious competitions and he’s done really, really well this year and I think he can be very proud of his efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad