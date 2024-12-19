Newcastle United 'watching' Premier League player as 'concrete' target emerges

Newcastle United are back in Premier League action this weekend

Newcastle United beat Brentford 3-1 at home in their latest outing in the Carabao Cup. Midfielder Sandro Tonali scored twice against the Bees, whilst Fabian Schar also got himself on the scoresheet.

Eddie Howe’s side are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Ipswich Town. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club....

Midfielder eyed

Newcastle are ‘watching’ Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s situation ahead of the January transfer window, according to CaughtOffside. The report adds the fact the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on the 25-year-old.

Dewsbury-Hall moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer from Leicester City but has struggled to make an impact in London so far. He helped the Foxes gain promotion from the Championship last season.

After signing for Chelsea, he said: “It is amazing to be sitting here as a Chelsea player. This is a club people grow up watching and hoping to one day play for, so it is a privilege to be here. I’m really excited to get going and can’t wait to show everybody what I can do.”

The Nottingham-born man also took to Instagram to post this message to his Leicester followers: "Well what can I say? What a journey it's been. Seventeen years of my life devoted to this club and it's been a pleasure. I've loved every minute of my time at this football club and created some memories & friendships I'll never forget.

"When we were relegated in the 2022/23 season, I felt personally responsible for my part played in that. I made it my goal to ensure we got back to the Premier League within the first season, as I know how devastating a position that can be for a club if it doesn't happen.

"I'm very proud of what we achieved together last season - creating memories of a lifetime for us all. But bigger than that, hopefully going some way to righting the wrongs of that relegation season.

"The overwhelming amount of messages I've received in the past few days has honestly touched me and I thank each and every person for taking the time to do so, it means so much to me and my family. I want to thank all of the team-mates I've played with, the coaches that l've worked with and fans that l've grown with.

"I'm glad I'm leaving the club with them in the Premier League, where they belong, and wish Leicester City all the best in the upcoming season and further on. I'm one of your own, Leicester. But it's time for me to go now…"

Winger wanted

PSV winger Johan Bakayoko is a ‘concrete’ target for Newcastle this winter, according to Voetbal Krant. The Toon Army are being linked with a swoop for the Eredivisie starlet ahead of next month.

Bakayoko could be seen by Howe as someone to add more competition and depth to his attacking department. At the age of 21, he would be a useful long-term option if they were able to get him. The Belgium international has scored 27 goals in 105 games for his current club to date.