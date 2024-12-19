Newcastle United are back in Premier League action this weekend

Newcastle United have the chance to bolster their ranks with some signings this winter. They also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door too to help free up space and funds in their squad to pave the way for reinforcements.

The Toon Army beat fellow Premier League side Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night and are now through to the semi-finals as they eye a Wembley trip. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club....

Player could be loaned out

Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron ‘could be loaned out’ next month and he is wanted by Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Wolves, Marseille and Stuttgart, according to The Sun. The 30-year-old has fallen out of favour over recent times and may well be allowed to head out the exit door. Almiron, who is a Paraguay international with 64 caps to his name, has made eight appearances so far this season, three of which have come in the league. He has been on the books of his current club since the summer of 2019.

He was handed a new five-year deal back in February 2023 running until 2028. The former Atlanta United man said at the time: "I am very happy to sign a new contract with Newcastle. I felt at home at Newcastle from the beginning. I've felt very welcomed and I feel like part of the family, so I am very happy to stay here and I am going to keep giving everything on the pitch to thank the people of Newcastle.

"The truth is that I've worked really hard since I came to Newcastle to improve my level and to be where I am at the moment, and I also thank the staff and my team-mates, who have helped me a lot during these four years. I think this is a reward for that hard work and I am very happy."

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe added: "Miggy is a hugely important part of our squad on and off the pitch and I'm very pleased to see his contribution acknowledged in this way. I'm delighted we'll continue our journey together."

Defender latest

Newcastle wanted to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in the summer, as per BBC. However, nothing materialised in the end and he stayed put with the Eagles - despite a bid in the region of £65m being submitted by the Magpies in mid-August.

In this latest update regarding the centre-back, he is on the radar of Manchester City. Transfer expect Mick Brown has told Football Insider: “One player I’m told they’re very interested in is Marc Guehi, from Crystal Palace. He’s improved consistently at Palace and he’s still getting better and better, he’s intelligent in possession, he’s not the tallest but he deals well with his opponents, and he’s England’s starting centre-back which counts for a lot.

“And, he gives you 100% every week, he’s a leader on the pitch with his actions and he sets the standards for his teammates to follow. So he ticks plenty of boxes for City and for Guardiola, he’s a very strong option for them. He’s attracted interest from a number of clubs but I think he’d do very well for City, and he’s certainly somebody they would like to sign.”