Fabian Schar scored his fourth goal of the season as Newcastle United progressed to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

Schar tapped in Bruno Guimaraes’ pass to make it 3-0 after Sandro Tonali struck twice to give Newcastle a comfortable lead at half-time. Yoane Wissa scored for Brentford in stoppage time but The Magpies were able to comfortably progress to the final four as 3-1 victors at St James’ Park.

Schar celebrates his 33rd birthday tomorrow [December 20] having recently made 200 appearances for Newcastle. He is out of contract at the end of the season but the club are in talks to agree a new short-term deal.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his contract situation, Schar has continually shown his commitment to Newcastle both in words and gestures.

Following Wednesday night’s win, Schar was captured kissing the Newcastle badge on his shirt as he made his way to the dressing room. The gesture didn’t go unnoticed by his defensive partner Dan Burn, whose apparent surprise was seen and heard by the cameras.

“Proud to put on the black and white stripes every week and play in front of you all…here’s to many more,” he recently posted on social media after making his 200th appearance.

“I feel really comfortable at Newcastle,” Schar told Swiss outlet BlueSport during the recent international break. “I’ve been playing for years and I have a coach who relies on me. Everything is right for me.

“I would love to stay. The club and the coach know what they have in me. Basically, things have always gone relatively quickly in recent years. The club wanted to keep me, I wanted to stay. That’s why it was never a big deal.”

No Newcastle player has featured more for the club since Howe’s appointment three years ago than Schar.

“With Fabian, just speaking from my behalf, he's been incredible for me,” Howe said. “I have to say he has been absolutely sensational with some of the performances he's delivered.

“He's an integral part of what we're doing. His use of the ball is well known, his technical qualities and defensively he's been very strong for us. Yes, he's an important player and we'd love to keep him.”