Several Ligue 1 clubs are reportedly at risk of bankruptcy, including once set to face Newcastle United at St James’ Park next month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Stade Brestois will play Newcastle in the Sela Cup at St James’ Park on August 10 (4pm kick-off) ahead of the 2024-25 season. According to L’Equipe, Brest, along with Auxerre, Lens, Nantes, Stade Reims, Montpellier, Le Harve and Angers are all at risk of going bankrupt due to the lack of a broadcast deal in place for the French top flight.

Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) boss Vincent Labrune was initially looking to strike a domestic broadcasting deal worth around £1billion per season but talks with the likes of DAZN and beIN Sports have failed to progress. LFP has since reduced its price to around £500million and explored an alternative option involving creating a new channel with Bouygues, SFR and Orange.

But the lack of incoming broadcast revenue as things stand leaves several French sides in a precarious financial position.

Brest finished third in the top flight last season and qualified for the Champions League as a result, but may have to file for bankruptcy without a broadcasting package in place. The knock-on impact could be disastrous for French football and its clubs, only emphasising the importance for LFP to strike a deal.

Newcastle will host Brest after facing La Liga side Girona in a friendly match on Friday, August 9 (7:30pm kick-off). Girona will also compete in the upcoming 2024-25 Champions League with Brest.

Newcastle missed out on European qualification after finishing seventh in the Premier League due to Manchester United finishing eighth and winning the FA Cup.