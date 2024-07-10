Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have confirmed when their Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur will take place.

Newcastle United will face Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Sunday 1 September. The match had already been moved from the Saturday for TV coverage, but a kick-off time had not been confirmed.

However it has been revealed that the game will now kick-off at 1:30pm and be shown live on Sky Sports. Newcastle United will have four of their first six Premier League matches of the season shown on TV with just their opening day game against Southampton and their trip to Fulham on 21 September taking place in the traditional Saturday 3pm slot.

Confirmation that the clash against Ange Postecoglou’s side will take place on Sunday 1 September at 1:30pm also means Newcastle United fans know when they could catch their first glimpse of Sandro Tonali back in a black and white shirt. The Italian hasn’t featured since their Champions League group stage defeat against Borussia Dortmund back on 25 October after being handed a ten-month suspension from football for breaching betting regulations.