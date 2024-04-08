Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yankuba Minteh played a starring role as Feyenoord stunned Ajax at De Kuip to further consolidate their grip on second place in the Eredivisie table. The hosts defeated the four-time European Cup and Champions League winners 6-0 with Minteh grabbing a brace.

The Gambian international’s two strikes now takes him to nine league goals this season and to double figures in all competitions. Feyenoord took the lead in the 34th minute through Igor Paixao before Minteh scored his first goal of the afternoon less than two minutes later.

The 19-year-old won the ball back for his team and was then able to sweep home a pull-back by Bart Nieuwkoop to double his side’s lead. A header from David Hancko made it 3-0 before the break before Minteh stole the show with a simply sublime second goal.

After receiving the ball just outside the area, Minteh shifted it onto his left foot and curled a strike delicately into the top corner and past a stranded Geronimo Rulli. It was a sublime goal and one that has got Newcastle United fans purring on social media.

Minteh signed from Danish side Odense Boldklub during the summer, but was immediately loaned to Feyenoord without kicking a ball for the Magpies. He is expected to return to Tyneside this summer once his loan in the Netherlands comes to an end where he will be assessed by the Magpies to determine if he is ready for first-team football at the club.

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has recently admitted that if the winger can make some slight improvements to his game, then he will likely not return to Feyenoord next season and could play a role for the Magpies.

“He has mostly played a lot in his native country, where very little tactics are involved,” Slot told Ziggo Sport/FR12. “When you’re that fast, though, it’s a huge weapon. One action and he’s gone, then you don’t catch up with him either.