Newcastle United transfer teased as manager makes ‘really good’ admission
Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has admitted Yankuba Minteh may not feature for the Eredivisie side next season if he is able to fine tune the final touches of his game. Minteh was signed by the Magpies last summer, but immediately loaned to Feyenoord to continue his development.
And the Gambian international has impressed in the Netherlands, scoring eight goals and assisting a further three in all competitions - including their Champions League campaign. Minteh’s form has caught the attention of Newcastle United supporters who believe the teenager could make the step up to challenge for a spot in Eddie Howe’s first-team upon his return to Tyneside.
This is a view shared by Slot who believes that Minteh's development means he has a bright future in the game, if he is able to improve a couple of aspects of his game: “He has mostly played a lot in his native country, where very little tactics are involved,” Slot told Ziggo Sport/FR12. “When you’re that fast, though, it’s a huge weapon. One action and he’s gone, then you don’t catch up with him either.
“I think his choices are already getting better in the final stages. The only annoying thing for us is that if his choices get really good, he probably won’t play with us anymore.”
Minteh is expected to rejoin Newcastle United for pre-season to join Howe’s squad for their early summer preparations. This is when the club will then determine if he remains on Tyneside or is loaned out again.