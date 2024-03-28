Newcastle United transfer teased as manager makes ‘really good’ admission

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has admitted Yankuba Minteh may not feature for the Eredivisie side next season if he is able to fine tune the final touches of his game. Minteh was signed by the Magpies last summer, but immediately loaned to Feyenoord to continue his development.

And the Gambian international has impressed in the Netherlands, scoring eight goals and assisting a further three in all competitions - including their Champions League campaign. Minteh’s form has caught the attention of Newcastle United supporters who believe the teenager could make the step up to challenge for a spot in Eddie Howe’s first-team upon his return to Tyneside.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a view shared by Slot who believes that Minteh's development means he has a bright future in the game, if he is able to improve a couple of aspects of his game: “He has mostly played a lot in his native country, where very little tactics are involved,” Slot told Ziggo Sport/FR12. “When you’re that fast, though, it’s a huge weapon. One action and he’s gone, then you don’t catch up with him either.

“I think his choices are already getting better in the final stages. The only annoying thing for us is that if his choices get really good, he probably won’t play with us anymore.”