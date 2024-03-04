Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has hit back at fan chants directed at him during his side’s 2-2 draw with Brentford on Saturday afternoon. Axel Disasi’s 83rd minute strike rescued a late point for the Blues at the Gtech Community Stadium as Chelsea ended the weekend in 11th place.

That match came just six days after Pochettino’s side were defeated by an inexperienced Liverpool team in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. With Chelsea now lagging behind their rivals in the race for European football, pressure is beginning to build on the Argentine as sections of the Chelsea fan base chanted Jose Mourinho’s name before turning on their current manager.

Speaking about those chants, the 52-year-old sympathised with supporter frustrations and wanted to ensure his players were protected from the ire of the travelling fans: “We cannot blame the fans,” Pochettino said.

“My message is, okay, if they need to show their frustration I prefer it to be through me than the team. I’m strong and with time we’ll change the perception.

“But I don’t want the fans to blame the players. I prefer that I get the blame to let the players be free on the pitch. I don’t care, I’m strong enough. I’m 52 now.

“The players don’t deserve it. They deserve credit and support from our fans. If someone needs to get the blame, it’s no problem. That’s why I’m the coach.”

